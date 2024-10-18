ADVERTISEMENT

Hotel owner, two of his employees held for assault in K.K. Nagar

Published - October 18, 2024 01:03 am IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The police on Thursday arrested three persons, including a hotel owner and two of his staff, for physically torturing three juvenile boys who were hired as workers.

The police said R. Mahalingam had been running a hotel on P.V. Rajamannar Salai in K.K. Nagar. He engaged three boys aged 16 and 17 and they were working at the hotel besides staying in the first floor on the premises. On October 13, the three boys brought their friends to the room they were staying in.

The owner and his two staff barged into their room and attacked the boys. Then, they locked the boys in their room and left. The boys escaped through a window and were admitted to a hospital. The hospital alerted the police. Following this, the police registered a case and recorded the statement of the boys.

The police arrested the hotel owner R. Mahalingam, 42, of K.K. Nagar and his staff — P. Tamizharasan, 46, of Saligramam and N. Nagappan, 27, of Mannarkudi. They were remanded in judicial custody.

