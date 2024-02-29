Hotel management students win laurels in Culinary Olympics 2024

February 29, 2024 09:17 pm | Updated 09:17 pm IST - Chennai

Students from Chennai’s Amirta International Institute Of Hotel Management, representing the South India Chef’s Association (SICA), won gold medals at IKA/Culinary Olympics 2024 held in Germany recently. The students bagged 10 medals, including three gold and six silver, in competitions under various categories. They were among 2,000 contestants from 67 countries. Chef Sreya Aneesh won in the categories of displaying and live carving of fruits and vegetables, while Chefs Jagan S., Punith J., Ankith K. Shetty, and M.A. Akash George won in the live carving category. Boomee Naathan, chairman, Chennai Amirta International Institute of Hotel Management, president of SICA Chef Damu, and general secretary of SICA Chef Seetharam Prasad congratulated the winners.

