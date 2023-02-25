Hotel employees participate in clean-up drive on Elliot’s Beach

February 25, 2023 10:23 pm | Updated February 26, 2023 09:49 am IST - CHENNAI

Turyaa Hotels, along with the National Centre for Coastal Research (NCCR), conducted a clean-up drive at the Besant Nagar beach on Saturday. Around 80 kg of waste was collected within 1.5 hours from a 1- km radius.

Over 30 employees of Turyaa participated in the drive along with NCCR researchers. The team launched an awareness campaign during the clean-up to encourage local communities to be part of the solution and not contribute to pollution.

“The aim is to raise public awareness of sustainable and green tourism and keep our environment clean. We want to make a positive impact and make communities aware of the long-term impact of every small action. Ultimately, we removed more than 15 bags full of discarded waste from the beach,” said Thilanga Dewanarayana, COO, Turyaa Chennai.