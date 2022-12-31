ADVERTISEMENT

Hotel employee arrested for raping and blackmailing colleague  

December 31, 2022 09:15 pm | Updated 09:15 pm IST - CHENNAI

The victim, who is an SHG agent, had facilitated a bank loan for the accused; the accused assaulted her when she went to his room to collect the long-pending dues

The Hindu Bureau

The All Women Police, Ambattur, has arrested a 42-year-old man for allegedly raping a woman who worked with him in a hotel and blackmailing her.

The accused was identified as Suresh, 42, native of Madurantakam. The victim is 42 years old and her husband died a couple of years ago. She was working at a hotel where the accused was working. She works as an agent for a self-help group and facilitates bank loans to them. He had obtained a loan through her a couple of months ago. Though he initially paid interest, started avoiding her calls.

The police said three months ago, he asked her to come to his place and collect all the dues. When she went to his room, he offered her a spiked drink. After she lost consciousness, he raped her and recorded the act on his mobile phone.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Using the video, he continued to blackmail her and rape her besides demanding more money from her. Since she did not pay, he sent a clip to her son. Later, she lodged a complaint with the police. With the help of his call records, the police traced him and arrested him on Friday morning. After an inquiry, he was remanded in judicial custody.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US