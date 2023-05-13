Hot weather returns to Tamil Nadu as cyclone Mocha moves further northwards

May 13, 2023 08:31 pm | Updated 08:31 pm IST - CHENNAI

Hot weather has returned to many places in the State on Saturday as the strong cyclone Mocha continues to move northwards. Mercury level is set to peak till May 17 replacing widespread rain owing to the dry westerly winds.

Cyclone Mocha which gained strength as an extremely severe cyclonic storm over the Bay of Bengal is heading towards Myanmar coast. It is likely to lose intensity into very severe cyclonic storm as it makes landfall on Sunday, packing winds of up to 175 kmph. It means change in wind direction to northwesterlies for the State, subdued rain and peaking temperature levels, said officials of the Meteorological department.

On Saturday, the maximum temperature touched 39 degree Celsius in Karur Paramathi. Places like Madurai and Erode also registered an above average temperature of 38 degree Celsius. The State did not receive any rainfall on Saturday till 5.30 p.m.

Chennai too experienced sultry, uncomfortable weather on Saturday despite clouds acting as a shield. Mercury level rose to 38.1 degree Celsius at Nungambakkam and Meenambakkam recorded 37.5 degree Celsius.

P.Senthamarai Kannan, director, Area Cyclone Warning Centre, Chennai, said the strong cyclone would advect hot air from higher latitudes in northern parts towards Tamil Nadu. Moisture was drawn towards the large-scale circulation. Sky over Chennai is expected to clear by Sunday and cause mercury level to touch new highs.

Temperature would rise gradually over the State by two to four degree Celsius till May 17. There is a possibility of light or moderate rain in isolated places. Residents may have discomfort due to humidity and high temperature, according to IMD. A trough is likely to form later next week and change weather conditions over the State, officials said.