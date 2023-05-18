ADVERTISEMENT

Hot weather predicted for two more days, isolated places receive light rain

May 18, 2023 08:38 pm | Updated 08:38 pm IST - CHENNAI

The trough line that ran from A.P. to south Tamil Nadu has moved northward, lying over Rayalaseema and South Karnataka. Light to moderate westerly winds prevail over the region in the lower tropospheric levels

The Hindu Bureau

A row of colourful umbrellas spotted at Tambaram as fruit sellers sought to protect themselves from the scorching heat on Thursday. | Photo Credit: B. VELANKANNI RAJ

Uncomfortable weather with high temperatures is likely to prevail over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal till Saturday. The Regional Meteorological Centre of the India Meteorological Department here has said that maximum temperature is likely to be above normal by 2-3 degrees Celsius at isolated pockets.  

On Thursday, the Nungambakkam station recorded 37.1 degrees Celsius and Meenambakkam recorded 39.4 degrees Celsius. Madurai city recorded 40.4 degrees Celsius, Parangipettai 40.7 degrees Celsius, Vellore 41.6 degree Celsius, Tiruttani 41.5 degrees Celsius and Karur Paramathi 41 degrees Celsius. 

A few places in the State received light rain on Thursday. Yercaud in Salem recorded 3 mm rain followed by Ooty 1.8 mm, Vellore 0.3 mm, Sandhiyur in Salem 0.5 mm, Denkanikottai in Krishnagiri 14.5 mm, and R.K. Pet in Tiruvallur 9 mm.

The trough line that ran from Andhra Pradesh to south Tamil Nadu has now moved northward, lying over Rayalaseema and South Karnataka. Light to moderate westerly winds prevail over the region in the lower tropospheric levels.  

According to P. Senthamarai Kannan, Director, Regional Cyclone Warning Centre, the westerlies wont bring moisture. Places that are getting light rain are downstream the Western Ghats. The interior areas are getting rain due to convective action.

Light to moderate rain with thunderstorm and lightning is likely to occur at one or two places over Tamil Nadu till Monday.  

