Hot weather forecast for another week

Most parts of the State are likely to have hot weather for nearly a week as the Southwest monsoon remains subdued.

Describing September as a second summer, officials of the Meteorological Department said it was typical for most parts of Tamil Nadu to experience such hot weather conditions as the monsoon gets into a break mode.

On Friday, the day temperature was at least two degree Celsius above normal in many places such as Vellore, Palayamkottai, Nagapattinam, Karur, Dharmapuri and Chennai. For the second consecutive day, the observatories at Nungambakkam and Meenambakkam recorded a maximum temperature above 36 degrees Celsius.

Officials said there were chances of thunderstorm activity to develop and bring in light rain in one or two places till Saturday. Coastal areas in particular would have more chances of rain. There may be a slight increase in rainfall from September 9. A few places across the State may get light to moderate rains till September 10.

Chennaiites may not have a respite from the scorching heat for the season as the day temperature is expected to hover around 36 degrees Celsius. Light rains or thundershowers may occur in some areas as thunderclouds may develop in the evening or at night.