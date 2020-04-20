Hostels decide to extend discounts

Many hostels in the city have decided not to charge inmates for food and electricity for April.

“Since most girls have left for their homes, we thought it would not be fair if we charge them for food and other expenses. So some hostels have decided on a waiver of ₹2,000 from the monthly rent while the others are deciding based on location,” said K.S. Manoharan, secretary, Chennai Hostel Owners Welfare Association. “There are 300-plus hostels under our association and we have requested members to follow this,” he added.

Nageswara Rao, secretary, South Chennai Paying Guest and Hostel Owners Association, said that members of his association were also waiving food and power charges from the monthly rent. “We have left it to the hostels to decide because a hostel in Taramani cannot extend the same cut as a hostel in Navalur. Rates vary from location to location,” he added.

Hostels have also indicated that the waiver would be extended in case the lockdown went beyond May 3. The owner of a hostel on Natesan Street in T. Nagar said that she had not decided on the quantum of the cut as some inmates were yet to pay for the month of March.

“After IT firms allowed staff to work from home, the girls went back to their native places. I'm struggling to pay the cooks, maintenance and security staff. If I don't pay them they will find other jobs,” she said

Decision misunderstood

Hostel owners have also expressed concerns that those residing in their premises have misunderstood the announcements regarding rent payments.

Ballpark estimates show that Chennai has over 4,000 hostels.