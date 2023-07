July 22, 2023 06:45 am | Updated 06:46 am IST - CHENNAI

The State government has granted its administrative sanction for construction of a hostel for policewomen at Chintadripet in Chennai at a cost of ₹9.73 crore.

The facility would house about 200 policewomen and is expected to benefit those transferred to Chennai from various parts of the State, an official release said.

The administrative sanction followed an announcement made in the State Assembly by the Chief Minister.

