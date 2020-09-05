Hostel business in the doldrums?

The situation cannot possibly be bleaker than this. G. Jaganathan, president, South Chennai Hostel Owners’ Association, declares that in Chennai, around 30 percent of hostels have closed down temporarily, waiting for offices and institutions to reopen. Others are soldiering on, coping with low occupancy levels.

Started in 2017, the Association consists of 420 members.

Jaganathan points out that the Association has made a representation to the State Government seeking help.

A majority of those operating hostels and PGs would have taken the space on a lease agreement or on rent. In these circumstances, running on empty, with nil occupancy, does not do much for their businesses.

A majority of the hostels are concentrated around IT parks and depend on the IT workforce. With IT companies expected to work from home at least till the end of the year, for these hostel operators, return to normality is not in the offing.

“If we were to return the building then we will not get it at a later time. We have requested owners to collect 50-60 percent of the rent till the situation improves,” says Jaganathan. He says some building owners have shown understanding and waived a small percentage of the rent.

Giving his own example, Jaganathan says, he was operating six hostels in the city. “I have given away two and rest I have retained hoping the situation will improve soon,” says Jaganathan who runs Angels.

Royal Group runs 20 hostels in Chennai, and it has reportedly temporarily closed most of them.

“Even if colleges reopened, things would slightly look up for us. For, students make up a small percentage of our clientele,” says a manager with Royal Hostel. Another challenge in this business is that it is not easy to remodel PGs for another business.

Says Jaganathan, “First and foremost, we need to get approval from the building owner.”