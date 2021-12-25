Hospitals told to inform Greater Chennai Corporation if COVID-19 patients are discharged before their quarantine ends

CHENNAI

Civic body issues fresh instructions to hospitals to contain spread of COVID-19

The Greater Chennai Corporation has instructed all hospitals in the city to inform the civic body in advance if a person, who tested positive for COVID-19, is being discharged before the mandatory the end of the quarantine period of 14 days.

“We are sending a centralised letter to all hospitals. Our point is that in case they are discharged before the 14-day quarantine period ends, they should intimate the Corporation so that it can monitor them,” Corporation Commissioner Gagandeep Singh Bedi said. Civic officials would ensure that the person remained in isolation for the rest of the period, he said.

While all hospitals must inform the Corporation of cases with influenza-like illnesses (ILIs), institutions must inform the civic body of those who come in for CT scans or are being treated in the outpatient department. “In Chennai, 20,000 tests were done on Thursday. All private hospitals with CT scan facility have been instructed to inform the civic body, so that we can follow up and get the COVID-19 test done for those yet to take it,” Mr. Bedi said.

Health Secretary J. Radhakrishnan said the norm when a person is tested for COVID-19, even if it is just a suspected case, is that they should be isolated till the results come. When a S-gene dropout is detected in a person, as is the case with the Omicron variant, they cannot be sent home, he said.

Mr. Radhakrishnan said hospitals should admit patients suspected to have COVID-19 and not turn them away because there were no government guidelines making admittance mandatory in such cases.

Fresh guidelines

Meanwhile, the Directorate of Public Health has issued fresh guidelines regarding protocols to be followed. They provide details of persons to be tested and isolated and quarantine protocols for passengers arriving from at-risk countries.