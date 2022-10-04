Hospitals, clinics performing ART, surrogacy procedures told to get registration

The Hindu Bureau CHENNAI
October 04, 2022 01:02 IST

The Directorate of Medical and Rural Health Services has directed hospitals, clinics and nursing homes performing procedures under the Assisted Reproductive Technology Act and The Surrogacy Act, 2021 to get registered by October 24. It will initiate action as per the Acts if any facility fails to get the registration.

According to a press release, the Government of Tamil Nadu appointed the Appropriate Authorities under the two Acts through a Government Order dated June 7, 2022. The same was notified in the government gazette. All such facilities functioning in the State should get registered under the Government of Tamil Nadu under the two Acts.

The copy of the application in the prescribed format already submitted to the National Registry for performing ART/surrogacy procedures should be submitted to the respective district authority/Joint Director of Health Services along with the following prescribed fee that was fixed by the Government of India – ₹50,000 for ART Bank, ₹50,000 for ART Clinic level 1, ₹2 lakh for ART Clinic level 2 and ₹2 lakh for Surrogacy Clinic, the release said.

