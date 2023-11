November 13, 2023 09:28 pm | Updated 09:28 pm IST - CHENNAI

Dr. Agarwals Eye Hospital will organise a two-week-long free ophthalmic consultation in Chennai from November 14 for patients with diabetes aged 50 or above. The initiative is in keeping with the theme for World Diabetes Day 2023 – “Access to diabetes care”. For registration, contact 9594924048.

