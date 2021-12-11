ChennaiCHENNAI 11 December 2021 00:44 IST
Hospital staff held for assaulting girl
The All Women Police, Kilpauk, have arrested a 26-year-old hospital employee for sexually assaulting a nine-year-old girl patient.
The girl had been admitted to a private hospital with serious complications. When her mother stepped out, the offender entered the ward and sexually assaulted the child on Thursday morning. When the child complained to her mother, she lodged a complaint. Later, the police arrested Monuram, 26, of Ghazipur in Uttar Pradesh under the POCSO Act.
