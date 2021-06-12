Hospital organises drive-thru COVID-19 vaccination camp

CHENNAI

12 June 2021 02:34 IST

MGM Healthcare began a ‘drive-thru' COVID-19 vaccination camp for people aged 45 and above on Friday, a press release said. Tamil Nadu Medical Minister Ma. Subramanian flagged off the initiative.

The idea behind the 'drive-thru' vaccination camp is to offer a convenient way for residents to get vaccinated without the hassle of stepping into the hospital.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Subramanian stressed the need for all eligible residents to get vaccinated as soon as possible, and said public-private partnerships sent a strong message to the people. .

Advertising

Advertising

The hospital said people can drive through a specially-designated area set up in the hospital premises, get the shot without exiting their vehicles, wait for 30 minutes to check for any reaction and then drive back home. Residents can book their vaccination appointments in advance and there is on-the-spot registration too.

Prashanth Rajagopalan, director, MGM Healthcare, said the initiative saw enthusiastic participation from residents and hoped it would encourage more people to come forward and get themselves vaccinated.