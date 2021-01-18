Hospital on wheels for extended areas

The integrated pandemic and disaster risk management project for the urban poor in the Kosasthalaiyar basin is aimed at improving health infrastructure in north Chennai.
After the December 2015 floods, the Greater Chennai Corporation slotted the expanded city into the basins of the Kosasthalaiyar, Adyar, Cooum and Kovalam so as to establish storm drains. The Asian Development Bank’s proposal to give a grant for COVID-19 containment activities was grabbed by the civic body for boosting the health infrastructure in these areas.
A senior official of the civic body says that unlike the other parts of the city, the four zones have people with the lowest income, grappling with the drawbacks of poor transport, healthcare and education.
Hence, it was proposed to use the funds for creating health amenities on the wheels. The civic body proposes to launch two mobile medical and diagnostic units each for the four zones.
A centralised processing and testing laboratory, linking the eight mobile units, will be established in the Madhavaram zone at a cost of ₹1.20 crore.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath