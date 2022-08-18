Hospital launches rehab centre for children with development disabilities

Kauvery Hospital’s Hamsa Rehabilitation Centre aims to rehabilitate children with spine and brain injury and other neurological conditions

The Kauvery Hospital has launched a centre for rehabilitating children with development delays, cognitive, behavioural and physical disabilities.

Hamsa Rehab in Thoraipakkam, Old Mahabalipuram Road, aims to rehabilitate children with spine and brain injury and other neurological conditions such as attention deficit hyperactivity disorder, developmental delay and learning difficulties, autism, Down Syndrome and cerebral palsy.

The centre includes specialists such as psychologists, physiotherapists, occupational therapists, speech and language pathologists, counsellors, special educators, nutritionists and paediatric nurses, said G. Balamurali, spine surgeon and director of Hamsa Rehab.

The hospital has surgically treated 65 children referred by the government Institute of Child Health (ICH), for free for various birth defects and rehabilitated them, he said.

“Early identification and intervention are key in addressing such conditions in children. The centre shall address such issues and help arrange appropriate therapies at much earlier stages,” Dr. Balamurali said.

Former director of ICH and currently Dean in ACS College Arasar Seeralar recalled his helplessness as expertise in treating neural tubal defects was lacking. Though such children could be surgically treated they lacked rehabilitation support facilities. It was one of his students who enlightened him to such possibilities, he said.

Actor Vikram, who inaugurated the centre virtually from the hospital in Alwarpet, said after a debilitating knee injury it was his determination to return to acting, “running and fighting” that propelled his recovery. It took him several years to return to normal life, he said.

Aravindan Selvraj, hospital founder and executive director, said Hamsa was offering comprehensive rehab care for adults with spinal, neurological and post-operative problems. “But we see a rise in complex problems among children, which can be treated and managed through comprehensive rehab care.”

The centre, with its modern infrastructure, advanced equipment and a team of experienced specialists, offered therapies adhering to international and national protocols, he said.