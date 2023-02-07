ADVERTISEMENT

Hospital launches programme to guide patients with cancer

February 07, 2023 09:41 pm | Updated 09:41 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

In line with the World Cancer Day, GEM Hospital has launched a ‘Cancer Guidance Programme’ to help patients diagnosed with cancer get advice and guidance from a team of doctors free of cost. A panel of experts, including surgical oncologist, radiologist, medical oncologist, radiation oncologist and pathologist will guide patients at every stage of the treatment process. Patients can take prior appointments to avail this guidance programme till February 28. For appointments, contact : 9710650711, according to a press release.

