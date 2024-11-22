ADVERTISEMENT

Hospital launches home-based health check-ups for the elderly

Published - November 22, 2024 01:11 am IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Slew of offers: Tests, including ECG, complete blood count, urine analysis, lipid profile, haemoglobin, HbA1c, and consultation with a geriatrician, would be offered through the initiative. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Kauvery Hospital, Alwarpet, has launched health check-ups for the elderly at home. Tests, including ECG, complete blood count, urine analysis, lipid profile, haemoglobin, HbA1c, and consultation with a geriatrician, would be offered through the initiative, a release said.

V.S. Natarajan, founder and chairman, Dr. V.S. Natarajan Foundation, launched the initiative. The Department of Geriatrics, Kauvery Hospital, has a multidisciplinary team of geriatricians, physiotherapists, psychiatrists, diet and nutrition experts and specialist doctors for further interventions. The department provides home care services with a team of nurses, physiotherapists and geriatricians. This includes monitoring vital signs, administering medications, providing post-operative care and managing wound care for the elderly.

Sushmitha, associate consultant-geriatrician at the hospital, said elders often faced unique healthcare challenges requiring specialised care. Aravindan Selvaraj, co-founder and executive director of the hospital, said as India’s elderly population continued to grow, the need for professional healthcare services allowing seniors to live independently while receiving care had become more important. This initiative was aimed at helping the elderly gain access to expert healthcare.

Sessions on the importance of adult vaccination, regular health check-ups and mental health for the elderly, and fall prevention were held, the release added.

