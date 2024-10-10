Chennai hospital introduces TAVR procedure using Vienna valve system

Kauvery Hospital, Vadapalani has introduced Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement (TAVR) procedure using the ‘Vienna Valve System’. With this, severe aortic stenosis can be treated effectively, especially in elderly patients and those with multiple morbidities, offering an alternative to conventional surgery.

A severe aortic stenosis was the subject of the case, which was made more difficult by the need to protect the left coronary artery due to low coronary anatomy. The patient, who faced high risks for traditional surgery, benefited from the procedure that was led by R. Anantharaman, senior interventional consultant cardiologist and C. Sunder, senior consultant interventional cardiologist. While traditional TAVR valves require last-minute crimping and preparation, this valve is pre-mounted with specially prepared dry tissue, according to a press release.