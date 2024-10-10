GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Chennai hospital introduces TAVR procedure using Vienna valve system

Updated - October 10, 2024 06:38 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Kauvery Hospital, Vadapalani has introduced Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement (TAVR) procedure using the ‘Vienna Valve System’. With this, severe aortic stenosis can be treated effectively, especially in elderly patients and those with multiple morbidities, offering an alternative to conventional surgery.

A severe aortic stenosis was the subject of the case, which was made more difficult by the need to protect the left coronary artery due to low coronary anatomy. The patient, who faced high risks for traditional surgery, benefited from the procedure that was led by R. Anantharaman, senior interventional consultant cardiologist and C. Sunder, senior consultant interventional cardiologist. While traditional TAVR valves require last-minute crimping and preparation, this valve is pre-mounted with specially prepared dry tissue, according to a press release.

Published - October 10, 2024 06:37 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.