Chennai

Hospital inaugurated

Health Secretary J. Radhakrishnan and Vinita Hospital MD Sarita Vinod at the event on Wednesday.  

A 50-bed super speciality kidney and healthcare centre was commissioned in the city on Wednesday.

The hospital is equipped with three state-of-the-art operation theatres, 10 beds for intensive care and 12 for dialysis, with the facility for online haemodiafiltration, an advanced method of dialysis.

Vinita Hospital will offer treatment in specialities such as nephrology, urology, orthopaedics, diabetology, vascular surgery, ENT general surgery and cardiology besides preventive care. Health Secretary J. Radhakrishnan inaugurated the hospital. Hospital managing director Sarita Vinod also spoke.


