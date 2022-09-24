Hospital felicitates over 100 teachers

Gleneagles Global Health City provided privilege card to over 100 teachers of government schools

The Hindu Bureau CHENNAI
September 24, 2022 21:38 IST

Gleneagles Global Health City felicitated over 100 teachers from 40 schools in Tambaram Corporation for their contribution to the society.

According to a press release, the teachers were presented with mementos and health coupons.

A special privilege card for all teachers was unveiled under the Guru Devo Bhava” initiative of the hospital. The privilege card includes discounts on specialist consultation, laboratory and radiology investigations.

Alok Khullar, chief executive officer and Bhaskar Reddy Vaka, vice- president (corporate relations) of the hospital, were present.

