Hospital donates 100 saplings to Greater Chennai Corporation

August 26, 2023 08:35 pm | Updated 08:35 pm IST - CHENNAI

M.V. Hospital for Diabetes organised the event in commemoration of the 100th birth anniversary of its founder M. Viswanathan. Commissioner of GCC J. Radhakrishnan recalled the contributions of Professor Viswanthan in the field of diabetology

The Hindu Bureau

J. Radhakrishnan, Commissioner, Greater Chennai Corporation, handing over a sapling to a corporation official on the occasion of 100th birth anniversary of the founder of M.V. Hospital for Diabetes M. Viswanathan in Royapuram in Chennai on Saturday. | Photo Credit: M. SRINATH

Commemorating the 100th birth anniversary of its founder M. Viswanathan, M.V. Hospital for Diabetes donated 100 saplings to Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) on Saturday.

Taking part in the event, Commissioner of GCC J. Radhakrishnan recalled the contributions of Professor Viswanthan in the field of diabetology. “Chennai is the capital of medical advances, and it also holds the unfortunate distinction of being the diabetic capital,” he said.

He said it was important to avoid stress, adopt lifestyle modifications — having a work-life balance and exercising, proper diet, and periodic check and control of blood sugar levels. He pointed out that despite this being the International Year of Millets, not many took to the fibrous diet.

He urged people to take a scientific approach and seek doctors’ help and guidance.

Vijay Viswanathan, head and chief diabetologist, M.V. Hospital for Diabetes, said the saplings were donated towards GCC’s ‘Singara Chennai’. The hospital also unveiled a new logo and conducted a free health check-up on the occasion.

Dr. Viswanathan said they had taken up maintenance of Parry’s Corner median and Adyar median, while CCTVs were installed in Royapuram and Adyar. Member of Legislative Assembly-Royapuram R. Murthy was present.

CONNECT WITH US