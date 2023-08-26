HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Hospital donates 100 saplings to Greater Chennai Corporation

M.V. Hospital for Diabetes organised the event in commemoration of the 100th birth anniversary of its founder M. Viswanathan. Commissioner of GCC J. Radhakrishnan recalled the contributions of Professor Viswanthan in the field of diabetology

August 26, 2023 08:35 pm | Updated 08:35 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
J. Radhakrishnan, Commissioner, Greater Chennai Corporation, handing over a sapling to a corporation official on the occasion of 100th birth anniversary of the founder of M.V. Hospital for Diabetes M. Viswanathan in Royapuram in Chennai on Saturday.

J. Radhakrishnan, Commissioner, Greater Chennai Corporation, handing over a sapling to a corporation official on the occasion of 100th birth anniversary of the founder of M.V. Hospital for Diabetes M. Viswanathan in Royapuram in Chennai on Saturday. | Photo Credit: M. SRINATH

Commemorating the 100th birth anniversary of its founder M. Viswanathan, M.V. Hospital for Diabetes donated 100 saplings to Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) on Saturday.

Taking part in the event, Commissioner of GCC J. Radhakrishnan recalled the contributions of Professor Viswanthan in the field of diabetology. “Chennai is the capital of medical advances, and it also holds the unfortunate distinction of being the diabetic capital,” he said.

He said it was important to avoid stress, adopt lifestyle modifications — having a work-life balance and exercising, proper diet, and periodic check and control of blood sugar levels. He pointed out that despite this being the International Year of Millets, not many took to the fibrous diet.

He urged people to take a scientific approach and seek doctors’ help and guidance.

Vijay Viswanathan, head and chief diabetologist, M.V. Hospital for Diabetes, said the saplings were donated towards GCC’s ‘Singara Chennai’. The hospital also unveiled a new logo and conducted a free health check-up on the occasion.

Dr. Viswanathan said they had taken up maintenance of Parry’s Corner median and Adyar median, while CCTVs were installed in Royapuram and Adyar. Member of Legislative Assembly-Royapuram R. Murthy was present.

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.