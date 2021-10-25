Hospital conducts course on colorectal surgery

CHENNAI

A three-day advanced fellowship course on colon and rectal surgery was organised by GEM Hospital here in association with the Indian Association of Gastrointestinal Endo Surgeons from Friday till Sunday.

C. Palanivelu, chairman, GEM Hospital, said the course was aimed at reviewing all the best evidence available and fine tune the laparoscopic surgical skills of surgeons. Senior surgeons with six years of experience in colorectal surgery attended the programme, a release by the hospital said.

S. Asokan, chief executive officer of the hospital, said such programmes were necessary for dissemination of knowledge so that the latest advancements in the medical benefited more people.

According to a release, the programme was inaugurated by Health Secretary J. Radhakrishnan in the presence of B. Krishna Rau, Professor Emeritus, Tamilnadu Dr MGR Medical University.