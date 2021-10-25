Chennai

Hospital conducts course on colorectal surgery

A three-day advanced fellowship course on colon and rectal surgery was organised by GEM Hospital here in association with the Indian Association of Gastrointestinal Endo Surgeons from Friday till Sunday.

C. Palanivelu, chairman, GEM Hospital, said the course was aimed at reviewing all the best evidence available and fine tune the laparoscopic surgical skills of surgeons. Senior surgeons with six years of experience in colorectal surgery attended the programme, a release by the hospital said.

S. Asokan, chief executive officer of the hospital, said such programmes were necessary for dissemination of knowledge so that the latest advancements in the medical benefited more people.

According to a release, the programme was inaugurated by Health Secretary J. Radhakrishnan in the presence of B. Krishna Rau, Professor Emeritus, Tamilnadu Dr MGR Medical University.


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Oct 25, 2021 12:40:44 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/chennai/hospital-conducts-course-on-colorectal-surgery/article37154969.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY