Hospital celebrates Founder’s Day

The Hindu Bureau CHENNAI
October 13, 2022 22:01 IST

The Government RSRM Lying-in Hospital celebrated the 142nd Founder’s Day in memory of Raja Sir Ramaswami Mudaliar on Thursday. According to a press release, the hospital was started in 1914, and was upgraded in 1945 with 74 beds and 46 workers. At present, the hospital has 610 beds. On the occasion, a woman who delivered triplets narrated her experience of the care given at the hospital in saving her and her three underweight babies. Family members of the founder participated in the event and donated ₹5 lakh towards purchase of equipment. Gifts were presented to women who delivered low birthweight babies and were getting discharged after improvement, the release said.

