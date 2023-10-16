HamberMenu
Hospital brings in personalised total knee replacement

Soundarapandian Bone and Joint Hospital has performed 200 knee replacement surgeries using “PERFIT-R Knee System”

October 16, 2023 07:39 pm | Updated 07:39 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

A total of 200 personalised Total Knee Replacement (TKR) surgeries have been performed in a private hospital since 2022.

Soundarapandian Bone and Joint Hospital introduced the “PERFIT-R Knee System” — personalised knee replacement. Sivamurugan, the hospital’s managing director said it has the advantages of achieving better alignment, has shortened the operating time and enabled rapid recovery.

“We have to personalise knee replacement as our bones are unique. There is enormous research driving the change from mechanical to alternate alignment….In the last decade, many studies have shown that kinematic alignment is better than mechanical alignment TKR,” he told reporters on Monday.

Traditional knee replacement — mechanical alignment TKR — believed in one alignment for all patients. Every patient’s anatomy was unique and knees aligned differently producing a unique gait. In kinematic alignment TKR, the knee prosthesis is placed in alignment to the native pre-arthritic position of the bones of the knee, a press release said.

Apart from X-ray, kinematic alignment needed more investigations such as CT scans and higher technology to identify the native alignment and unique bone structure. In the PERFIT-R Knee System, 3D surgical planning using a CT scan image of the leg is done. A virtual operation is performed before the procedure. “We have custom-made jigs to replicate the cuts. The operating time is reduced. This is more precise,” Dr. Sivamurugan said.

Patient-specific jigs and guides are prepared by 3D printing. Soft tissue injury is minimised and ligament releases are not performed which are important for the stability of the knee.

