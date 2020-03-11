Horticulture expo, conference under way in Virinjipuram

A horticulture exhibition and two-day conference ‘Horticulture Mission 2019-20’ was inaugurated at Virinjipuram, Vellore on Wednesday. Department of Horticulture and Plantation Crops, ICAR-Krishi Vigyan Kendra, Agriculture Research Station and Tamil Nadu Agriculture University hosted experts, who discussed the cultivation of seasonal crops using available inputs in the district, with farmers.

Farmers from neighbouring villages participated and learnt new technology and methods of improving their horticulture crops.

Various varieties of flowers were on display at the exhibition, with their nomenclature, description and history. Enthusiastic participants were seen giving additional information on seeds, cultivation methods and harvest of the displayed flowers and vegetable crops.

District Collector A. Shanmuga Sundaram detailed the efforts taken by the district administration to improve water supply and water table. He asked farmers to sow seeds of conventional crops for high yield.

Deputy Director (Horticulture) A. Jayapandi, Joint Director (Agriculture) A. Shankar, professor and head of Agricultural Research Station (Virinjipuram) D. Dinakaran, assistant professor/ programme co-ordinator G. Anandan, P.A. to Collector Girish Chandrasingh, Deputy Director (Agriculture-Drip Irrigation) R. Viswanathan, Deputy Director (Agriculture-Marketing) J. Narasimha Reddy and Executive Engineer (in-charge) V.S. Sridhar participated.