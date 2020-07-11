Horticulture Department’s mobile veggies shop a hit with residents

A mobile shop selling fruits and vegetables, operated by the Tamil Nadu Horticulture Department, at Srinivasapuram in Thiruvanmiyur is said to be enjoying a good patronage. Following a request from Srinivasapuram Residents’ Welfare Association, the Department started offering this service.
“The service is quite convenient. Besides, the fruits and vegetables are fresh and offered at reasonable prices. This service has been running for the past one-and-a-half months” says T. Arunachalam, the Association president.
“Although the GCC is also offering a similar service, not all localities are receiving the benefits of that service. There can be some coordination between the Greater Chennai Corporation and the horticulture department to ensure all the 200 Wards benefit from such a service. Along with veggies and fruits, groceries, hand-wash, sanitizers and masks can also sold. This will be of immense help to senior-citizens. We request the government to continue with the service even after normality returns,” says Arunachalam.
