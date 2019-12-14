Horticulture department to sell onions, Christmas-tree saplings

While the availability and prices of onions continue to be the talking point, with funny videos about the subject flooding social platforms such as TikTok, the Tamil Nadu Horticulture Development Agency (TANHODA) is organising a sale of onions from today (December 15).

“Small onions will be sold at ₹.100 per kg. We are sourcing around 1.5 tonnes of onions directly from farmers in Madurai.”

TANHODA, which is affiliated to the Directorate of Horticulture and Plantation Crops, Agriculture Department, will also sell Christmas tree saplings, and this sale begins on December 16.

According to an official, the trees will be at a height of 1.5ft to 2ft, and priced at ₹.110 each.

“We are also selling chocolates made at the Madhavaram unit of the Department. The sale includes dark chocolates, milk chocolates and chocolates made from dry-fruits. The chocolates will be priced at ₹.40 for every 40 gm. The chocolates are sold under the Department’s brand name Hortbeat,” says the official.

All the aforementioned items will be sold at the following outlets of the department:

l at Semmozhi Poonga on Cathedral Road, Teynampet

(PH: 98419 45124 / 96771 40624);

l at Madhvaram Milk Colony Road, Arul Nagar, Madhvaram

(PH: 94448 05265 / 97155 88927); and

l at No:25, Anna Arch Road, NSK Nagar,

Anna Nagar

(89033 2166 7 / 98413 17618 / 94440 17170).

All these centres will be open from Sunday to Saturday. Time: From 10 a.m. to 5.45 p.m.