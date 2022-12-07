Horse shandy, suspended due to COVID-19, attracts traders in Tiruvannamalai

December 07, 2022 08:01 pm | Updated 08:01 pm IST - TIRUVANNAMALAI

The Chengam Main Road on the outskirts of Tiruvannamalai town is bustling with activity again as the annual horse shandy usually set up on the occasion of Maha Deepam festival, started a few days ago. A tradition over two centuries-old, the shandy was suspended during the pandemic due to restrictions on movement of people and vehicles. “We are overjoyed by the resumption of the shandy as it provides a platform to meet horse owners from various places,” said S. Mayandi, a horse owner from Erode. As normalcy returned, officials decided to organise the shandy on the open space, which belongs to the Tiruvannamalai municipality, near the Government Arts College, roping in local horse and cart owners. Breeds like Sevalai and Kathiyavadi, English pit and Nokkiran were brought from Erode, Tirupur, Salem, Namakkal, Madurai, Tiruchi and Theni. A few horses from Mysore were also on display. More than 80 horses took part in the annual event which ended on Wednesday, a day after Maha Deepam festival. As news spread, many traders, who specialise in farm animals, made a beeline to see the horses. Horses were decided based on the shape of the head, height, colour. Locals said that the tradition of owning horses in Tiruvannamalai could be traced to the Britishers, who moved to the temple town and surrounding areas after the Vellore revolt in 1806. During their stay, they used horse carts. The tradition was followed till recently, especially by foreign tourists, who preferred to travel in horse carts in the town before the carts lost their patronage. At the shandy, horses were sold for up to ₹5 lakh in the market. Carts were also on display as many visitors buy them for rekla race events.