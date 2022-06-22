Honour for Southern Railway’s IT team

Southern Railway’s team enters ‘Innovations in Public Administration’

The mobile applications and software development by the Information Technology (IT) and Innovation Cell of the Southern Railway have gained entry in the ‘Innovations in Public Administration’ challenge conducted by the Capacity Building Commission.

In a press release, the five projects, including the portable unreserved ticketing system (P-UTS) of issuing rail tickets in remote areas, rail partner for providing details of the train services, rail dhandora a mobile application containing important railway circulars, rail census for getting feedbacks from passengers and ticketing peripherals management system (TPMS) for issuing of tickets, have become a case study for capacity building for civil servants and found a permanent place in the Knowledge Repository.

Southern Railway general manager B.G. Mallya met the team members of the IT and Innovation cell comprising Principal Chief Commercial Manager Ravi Valluri, Principal Chief Operations Manager Neenu Ittyerah, Chief Commercial Manager (Passenger Marketing) Nitin Bansal and Chief Operations Manager (General) J. Vinayan and congratulated them for their achievement.