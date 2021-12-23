Honour for 22 educational institutions

Dr. Tamilisai Soundararajan, Governor of Telangana, honoured by Vivek Narayan, Managing Editor, News18 Network - South at the Kartal Awards-2021.

CHENNAI

23 December 2021 00:46 IST

Katral Awards 2021 recognises contributions in the field of education

Twenty-two educational institutions were given News 18 Katral Awards 2021 for their contributions to the education sector.

An initiative of News18 Tamil Nadu, this event was organised in Chennai on December 15 to recognise those who excelled in the field of education, according to a press release.

During the selection process, a list of nominees was finalised by the News18 editorial board.

A jury, comprising a select group of distinguished experts, chose 22 educational institutions, educationists and scholars for the awards on various criteria.

Those who attended the event included Governor of Telangana Tamilisai Soundararajan, Tamil Nadu Assembly Speaker M. Appavu, Minister for Health and Family Welfare Ma. Subramanian, former director of ISRO Satellite centre Mylswamy Annadurai, former Vice-Chancellor of Anna University D. Viswanathan and Health Secretary J. Radhakrishnan.

Speaking on the first edition of the Katral Awards 2021, Vivek Narayan, Managing Editor, News18 Network-South said, “If we want our nation to progress, to have a better future, then we must focus on developing the education sector. Katral Awards 2021 is one such initiative that recognises forward-looking contributions in the field of education. And Tamil Nadu being the educational hotspot, we wanted to encourage the growth in every possible way.”