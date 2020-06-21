Honorary director of Balavidyalaya dead

Saraswathi Narayanaswamy, the honorary director of Balavidyalaya, passed away in the city after a brief illness on Thursday evening. She was 78 years old.
For over fifty years, she contributed towards early identification and intervention of deafness in children through the Balavidyalaya school for young, deaf children and teacher training institute.
The school was started in 1969 with Menaka Parthasarathy as the principal and Ms. Narayanaswamy as headmistress. Balavidyalaya believes in the philosophy that it is the birth right of every child to speak and since its inception, has helped deaf infants and young children ‘hear and talk’ free of cost. The school commenced its golden jubilee celebrations in December 2019.
Meera Suresh, Ms. Narayanaswamy’s daughter and honorary vice-principal of Balavidyalaya, said her goal and vision had been to help children with hearing loss acquire language and speech skills, and ensure that they are recognised.
Students from Balavidyalaya have gone on to be integrated into mainstream schools and are successful in diverse fields and careers, Ms. Meera Suresh added.
“The school which began with just five children and two teachers has over the years, reached out to over 1,200 children. She has always championed the cause of setting up more early intervention centres across the State,” she said.
