Honesty key to end corruption: Sagayam

Corruption can be eradicated if all the officials, particularly bureaucrats, are honest, said U. Sagayam, Vice-Chairman, Science City Chennai, on Sunday.
Addressing civil service aspirants at a guidance programme ‘Aala Piranthom’, organised by Hindu Tamil Thisai and Shankar IAS Academy, Mr. Sagayam said that while becoming an IAS officer could be the goal, being an honest official must be the ambition.
He said that as a District Collector youngsters could bring enormous changes in the lives of distressed farmers, unemployed youth, and differently-abled people.
Societal change could happen only through youngsters aspiring to bring about change.
S.D. Vaishnavi, director, Shankar IAS Academy and J. Jeyaranjan, economist, addressed the aspirants.
