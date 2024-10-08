ADVERTISEMENT

Homoeopathy research institute in Chennai plans to expand facility

Published - October 08, 2024 05:00 pm IST - CHENNAI

The institute, functioning under the aegis of the Ministry of Ayush, runs a special OPD for persons with disabilities and a general OPD

The Hindu Bureau

 

ADVERTISEMENT

The Homoeopathy Research Institute for Disabilities (HRID) in Chennai has treated 877 persons with disabilities in its outpatient department in the last 100 days. The institute, functioning under the aegis of the Ministry of Ayush, runs a special OPD for persons with disabilities and a general OPD. In the latter, 1,119 persons were treated during the same period, according to D. Karthikeyan, officer in charge.

Dr. Karthikeyan said the institute was currently conducting three research projects on intellectual disability, autism spectrum disorder, and attention deficit hyperactive disorder in collaboration with the National Institute for Empowerment of Persons with Multiple Disabilities, Chennai.

HIRD has signed 12 memoranda of understanding (MoU) from June to September for research, according to Kolli Raju, former assistant director (in charge) of the institute. The institute is also looking to expand its facilities to the south, from where patients come to Chennai for treatment.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Dr. Raju said public health initiatives had been launched in Kelambakkam, Muttukkadu, and Kovalam, in the neighbourhood of NIEPMD. The institute was also planning to set up a 25-bed in-patient facility, provided the State government could allocate land for the same.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US