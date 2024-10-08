GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Homoeopathy research institute in Chennai plans to expand facility

The institute, functioning under the aegis of the Ministry of Ayush, runs a special OPD for persons with disabilities and a general OPD

Published - October 08, 2024 05:00 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

 

The Homoeopathy Research Institute for Disabilities (HRID) in Chennai has treated 877 persons with disabilities in its outpatient department in the last 100 days. The institute, functioning under the aegis of the Ministry of Ayush, runs a special OPD for persons with disabilities and a general OPD. In the latter, 1,119 persons were treated during the same period, according to D. Karthikeyan, officer in charge.

Dr. Karthikeyan said the institute was currently conducting three research projects on intellectual disability, autism spectrum disorder, and attention deficit hyperactive disorder in collaboration with the National Institute for Empowerment of Persons with Multiple Disabilities, Chennai.

HIRD has signed 12 memoranda of understanding (MoU) from June to September for research, according to Kolli Raju, former assistant director (in charge) of the institute. The institute is also looking to expand its facilities to the south, from where patients come to Chennai for treatment.

Dr. Raju said public health initiatives had been launched in Kelambakkam, Muttukkadu, and Kovalam, in the neighbourhood of NIEPMD. The institute was also planning to set up a 25-bed in-patient facility, provided the State government could allocate land for the same.

Published - October 08, 2024 05:00 pm IST

