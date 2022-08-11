Homes in Chennai all set to get piped natural gas connections

Sources in gas companies say the response from the consumers has been encouraging in places where the piped natual gas supply connections have been provided in Tamil Nadu

Sources in gas companies say the response from the consumers has been encouraging in places where the piped natual gas supply connections have been provided in Tamil Nadu

In about four months, the city is likely to get its first piped natural gas (PNG) connection.

Apartment complexes in Anna Nagar and Kelambakkam are vying with one another for this facility since work to install meters and GI pipelines is apace at both the locations. While work is still on in the State’s capital to connect homes, around 30 consumers in Nagapattinam district and seven in Vellore have already been connected to the network.

“These are individual homes and the expenses of laying is more than that spent for apartment complexes. But we will only charge for the gas used. If a consumer wants a second connection, they would have to pay for that,” said a source in Torrent Gas, which is laying the pipelines in Chennai and Tiruvallur geographical areas and is working to connect more homes in Nagapattinam, the next village being Thirumarugal.

The State’s first PNG connections were provided in Nagapattinam district. In these two districts, the company would have to connect 33 lakh houses within the eight-year contract period, which is the time provided to all operators.

K. Neelakantan, who got the first connection and is a Councillor of Siyathumangai, said he wanted to set an example for others. “My wife Chandra too was convinced when the company said it was a safe fuel. Our daughter is getting married and so we have not given up the LPG connection as yet,” he added.

AG&P Pratham, which is working to connect more homes in Vellore and is working in Kancheepuram and Chengalpattu districts, would have to provide house connections to 11.55 lakh homes to these districts that border Chennai district.

“We are scouting for land to set up a station in Kelambakkam and in the meanwhile are providing meters and GI lines to apartment complexes. The response from consumers is very encouraging. Those who have lived in cities like Ahmedabad and Mumbai are enthusiastic about the PNG connections,” said a source.

Pipelines are being laid by both companies in various places to connect homes in the city and outskirts. These geographical areas (GAs and not districts) were tendered out in the 9th round of city gas distribution (CGD) bidding by the Petroleum and Natural Gas Regulatory Board for laying, building, operating or expand city or local natural gas distribution network. Other GAs, including Cuddalore, Tiruvarur, Ramanathapuram, Salem, Tiruppur and Coimbatore too were tendered out in this round.

Consumers who get PNG connections have to modify their existing gas stoves – the nozzle and the burner holes have to be made bigger. And it takes a day to lay the GI lines and provide gas once the lines are laid on the street outside.