Homebuyers struggling amid pay cuts need incentives, say developers

Real estate developers have sought incentives for homebuyers since they have been struggling with issues like salary cuts due to the COVID-19 pandemic and lockdown.

“Existing homebuyers are spending sleepless nights and are worried about EMI payments on housing loans after facing salary and job cuts. They can’t be asked to pay interest over interest when their income has been affected. The government should give interest-free moratorium on home loans for a period of six months or so,” said Padam Dugar, president, Confederation of Real Estate Developers’ Associations of India (CREDAI)- Chennai Chapter, and vice-chairman and managing director of Dugar Housing Limited.

The focus of the government should be to put more money in the hands of the people and to look at reducing various fees and levies like stamp duty, he said.

Mr. Dugar said that the extended lockdown would be painful to homebuyers, as issues like non-availability of labour and material would lead to a delay in the completion of projects.

He also recalled how home loan rates were reduced and tax breaks were increased in 1998, when Atal Bihari Vajpayee was Prime Minister. This had then propelled the real estate sector.

“Similarly, the government should look at offering home loans at incentivised interest rates of 2-4% for a period of one year or so and an additional discount on interest for all women home buyers,” Mr. Dugar said.

The country has the highest stamp duty of 11% and it should be brought down to 1-2%, he said, adding that the incentives would also help allied industries like steel, cement, furniture and white goods, among others, and lead to job creation.

Tiding over crisis

Arun M.N., founder and managing director of Casagrand, said that there were 5,000 customers in ongoing projects and he had not heard anything from them on cancellation of bookings. However, he admitted that there might be issues in the coming months when customers will face salary cuts or job loss and may withdraw from projects.

“The three-month moratorium and interest rate reduction on home loans have not had a meaningful impact. If interest rates of home loans are brought down and a moratorium of 9-12 months is guaranteed, we can tide over the crisis. Once things improve, the interest rates can be re-calibrated to higher levels,” he said.

Mr. Arun added that the economy had been resilient during events like the tsunami and the floods and this time too it would bounce back strongly.