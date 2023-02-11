ADVERTISEMENT

Home loans totalling ₹425 cr. sanctioned in two days at Credai event in Chennai

February 11, 2023 08:45 pm | Updated 08:45 pm IST - CHENNAI

823 customers visited the home loan mela, which will conclude on February 12 at Vijaya Mahal in Chennai’s T. Nagar

The Hindu Bureau

Home loans totalling ₹425 crore were reportedly sanctioned over the last two days at the three-day home loan mela organised by the Confederation of Real Estate Developers’ Association of India (Credai), Chennai Chapter, here.

According to a press release, 823 customers visited the home loan mela, which will conclude on Sunday at Vijaya Mahal in T. Nagar. It is being hosted as part of the preparations for the annual mega property expo FAIRPRO 2023, which will take place from February 17 to 19 in Chennai Trade Centre, Nandambakkam. Five banks — the State Bank of India, Indian Bank, LIC Housing Finance Ltd., HDFC Bank, and Canara Bank, took part in this year’s loan mela.

The home loan mela was inaugurated by Credai Tamil Nadu president Suresh Krishn in the presence of Credai Chennai president S. Sivagurunathan and Fairpro 2023 convenor P. Kruthivas, according to a release.

