Home Guards render service, every day, during COVID-19 lockdown

Braving adverse conditions, as many 1,700 Home Guards are on duty daily in the city, to ensure personal distancing at various ration shops and markets. They also assist the police in other services like distribution of food and grains to the stranded and needy. In addition, Home Guards are also involved in campaigns for awareness on physical distancing.

Sanjay Bhansali, Area Commander, Chennai North said, “In association with Guru Nanak Educational Society, the Home Guards have organised the biggest migrant workers camp, where other than stay and food, all round development and care for the 382 migrant workers from Odisha is being taking care of. There are a lot of activities organised like cricket, zumba, meditation, tree planting and movies to help them de-stress,” he said.

The Koyambedu Vegetable Market, the hub of vegetables and fruits for Chennai, is manned and managed by 50 home guards from 4 a.m. in the morning daily. This apart, crowd regulation and physical distancing in all ration shops across the city is managed by the Home Guards.

The Siddha drug Kabasura Kudineer, procured from IMPCOPS, is given to 500 people daily for their health. The herbal drink and biscuits were distributed to the stranded members of the public and Chennai Corporation workers at Broadway Bus Stand near High Court and Chennai Central Railway Station

Mr. Bhansali also said, “Home Guards are helping in distribution of food packets made by various societies and also in the systematic distribution of grains to the needy."”

Over 7,000 masks have been distributed to the Home Guards on different days till now for their safety. Welfare measures including water, biscuits and masks are being distributed through the company commanders daily.