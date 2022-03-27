Home Guard arrested for duping woman of ₹20 lakh

A 45-year-old home guard was arrested on charge of cheating a woman of ₹20 lakh in Kotturpuram.

The police said Annaswamy of Angalamman Koil Street in Kotturpuram was a Home Guard attached to the jurisdictional police station and was running a rental cab business. In 2019, he convinced A. Kumutha, 39, to invest in a chit fund run by him and promised to repay double the amount by 2021. When he failed to keep his promise, Ms. Kumutha filed a complaint and the police arrested Annaswamy.