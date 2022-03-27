Home Guard arrested for duping woman of ₹20 lakh
A 45-year-old home guard was arrested on charge of cheating a woman of ₹20 lakh in Kotturpuram.
The police said Annaswamy of Angalamman Koil Street in Kotturpuram was a Home Guard attached to the jurisdictional police station and was running a rental cab business. In 2019, he convinced A. Kumutha, 39, to invest in a chit fund run by him and promised to repay double the amount by 2021. When he failed to keep his promise, Ms. Kumutha filed a complaint and the police arrested Annaswamy.
Related Topics
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.