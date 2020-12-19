Home bakers pitch in for a library project

Chennai

The sale is a fund-raiser for an initiative by the Rotary Club of Madras Next Gen that seeks to build libraries for children of government schools and homes in Chennai

For the last two years, Rotary Club of Madras Next Gen is engaged in a project whereby students of government schools and children in government homes are given the gift of reading.

Called “Build A Library”, the project has established libraries in four government schools at Ezhil Nagar (September 2019), Kolapakkam (2019 December), Villivakkam(February 2020) and Shenoy Nagar (March 2020); two libraries in a government girls home at Kellys and one library at a government boys home in Royapuram (October and November 2020), according to a media communication from the Club.

Two more libraries are in the pipeline, a government children's home in Kosapet and in Walltax Road, the press release adds.

The club is organising a special public fund-raiser — called 'Bake A Library' — toward the Build A Library project, on December 19 and 20 at Black Orchid on Chamiers Road (10:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.)

Many home bakers are donating sweets and savouries and the proceeds will be used towards building more libraries, says the press note.

Social-distancing norms would be in place at the bake sale, with people being allowed to shop only in carefully controlled numbers, says the press note.

People can also order via the Club’s website bakesale.rotary nextgen.com and have the baked items delivered at their doorstep.

On the sidelines, a book collection drive is also under way: People can either drop the books they seek to donate, or have the books picked up at their doorstep.

For details, call 9841224265.