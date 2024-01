January 20, 2024 10:21 pm | Updated 10:21 pm IST - Chennai

Holy Angels’ Alumni Association (HAC) will conduct a meeting on January 26. The HAC alumni have funded a bore well, a few smart classrooms and the renovation of some restrooms on the premises of Holy Angels Anglo Indian Higher Secondary School in T. Nagar. They held carnivals to raise funds for the school. The first meeting was held on January 26, 2001, with Justice Ranganathan as chief guest.