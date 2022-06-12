Holiday season boosts international passenger traffic at Chennai airport 

It increased by 19.3% in May when compared to April, say officials

It increased by 19.3% in May when compared to April, say officials

Holiday season this summer has helped Chennai airport after a long time as there was a spike in the number of international travellers last month. As COVID-19 cases had dipped gradually, many people, who had been putting off their travel plans, were keen on flying abroad in May and the airport saw close to 3.47 lakh international passengers.

Officials of Airports Authority of India (AAI) said when compared to April, the international passenger traffic jumped by 19.3% in May. At the end of March, the Ministry of Civil Aviation decided to resume regular international flights, which helped passengers as slowly, more flight options became available.

“While we had a good number of passengers in December, in January, after Omicron struck, the impact lasted almost a month and the recovery process was slow and steady after that. For instance in April, we registered a 6.2% growth in comparison to the previous month. But the holiday season helped in catalysing the recovery process. We are hoping it will only climb further after this,” an official said.

As far as Chennai airport is concerned, domestic passenger traffic is higher than international. This May, there was a small rise in this number of domestic travellers too. While 10.5 lakh passengers flew either from or to Chennai in April, in May it rose by 5% and the airport recorded 11.1 lakh travellers, officials said. Sources said in the coming weeks, authorities expect airlines to add more flights options for passengers, both in domestic and international sector, and this would push the passenger traffic up as well.