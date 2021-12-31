Holiday for govt. offices, educational institutions in Chennai, surrounding districts today

All government offices (except essential services departments), schools and colleges in Chennai, Tiruvallur, Kancheepuram and Chengalpattu districts would remain closed today due to heavy rains, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin announced in the early hours of Friday.

Heavy rains that pounded Chennai and neighbouring districts on Thursday left three dead due to electrocution, over 100 streets water logged and four subways flooded in the Greater Chennai Corporation limits. Massive traffic jams were reported in several parts of the State capital, bringing the city to a complete standstill on Thursday evening.