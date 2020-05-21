Hold SSLC exams after reopening of schools, says Udhayanidhi

DMK youth wing secretary Udhayanidhi Stalin on Wednesday urged School Education Minister K. A. Sengottaiyan to hold the SSLC examination after the schools were opened for the next academic year.

“Students should be given adequate time to revise the lessons. Teachers should also ensure that the students have revised the lessons,” he told Mr. Sengottaiyan when he met him at the Secretariat.

Pointing out that students, who were confined to their houses, may not be in a position to write the examination in a confident manner, Mr. Udhayanidhi said counselling was necessary for them to mentally prepare for examinations.

Handing over the resolution adopted in the youth wing meeting to the Minister, he said the government must ensure that personal protective equipment for over a lakh teachers and officials and conduct tests to check whether any student had COVID-19.

The resolution questioned the need to conduct the examination in a hurry when the Centre had decided to hold CBSE examination only in July.