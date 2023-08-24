ADVERTISEMENT

Hold review meetings only during office hours, health officials told

August 24, 2023 08:50 pm | Updated 08:50 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Directorate of Public Health and Preventive Medicine (DPH) has instructed all deputy directors of health services to conduct meetings to review the work of nurses during office hours.

In a circular issued to the district officials, T.S. Selvavinayagam, Director of Public Health, told the officials to avoid conducting review meetings for a long time extending beyond office hours in the evening. They should avoid asking the field staff to come to the office beyond office hours.

Except during emergencies, they should avoid asking for reports or conducting review meetings through video conferencing on holidays. Reports that can be collected through the Pregnancy and Infant Cohort Monitoring and Evaluation and Makkalai Thedi Maruthuvam portal should not be sought again from the field staff. The DPH asked the district officials to adhere to the advisory.

CONNECT WITH US